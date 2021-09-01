Social-safety-net agency gets new home at Vienna church

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
SPARC, a non-profit that provides day programs for adults with disabilities, will celebrate Sept. 1 the opening of its new administrative office at Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 2351 Hunter Mill Road in the Vienna area.
Festivities will include networking, vendors and a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a talent show.
The non-profit will celebrate its 15th anniversary this fall. “We set the stage for learning skills and habits that improve life for our club members and their families,” said SPARC executive director Debi Alexander.
“We are thrilled to partner with SPARC to help adults with disabilities have a safe space,” said Good Shepherd Pastor Eric Song. “Allowing SPARC to use our space is a tremendous blessing to help people in our community.”
Fairfax County Supervisors John Foust (D-Dranesville), Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) and Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) are slated to attend the event. The Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce and SPARC Advocates Advisory Council are supporting the event.
The church previously has provided space in its Fellowship Hall in summer months for SPARC to hold its day program, where participants take part in ways that are adapted to their abilities. Club members compete in news quizzes, play word games and use their imaginations to express themselves. They cook, paint, build and create in their own way.
Good Shepherd members Mary and Bob Burger got involved with SPARC years ago when their late son used its services. Mary Burger now serves as a SPARC board member.
“SPARC provides an incredible program for these adults who have little or no options for employment, though a few do have some limited work,” she said. “The program provides these adults with disabilities the opportunity to interact with others, to be stimulated and to feel a part of the community. We know there is a large population out there that needs this program.”
Like many organizations, SPARC has been affected by the pandemic. The SPARC staff set up for club members a virtual/Zoom program that is still available.
In July, in-person club meetings resumed at two of SPARC’s locations, including at Good Shepherd, where meetings are held Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on the organization, see the Website at www.sparcsolutions.org.
