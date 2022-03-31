Social-safety-net agency meets with female Afghan refugees

A team from FACETS, a Fairfax-based social-safety-net organization that helps those impacted by poverty, recently met with female refugees from Afghanistan who are living in the Wedgewood apartments in Annandale to learn about their families’ needs during the resettlement period.
FACETS provides services to Wedgewood residents through its Education and Community Development program, which operates year-round in a number of apartment communities, offering preventative and enrichment programs to adults and youth.
Residents receive mentoring and tutoring, a variety of classes, and ongoing case-management to connect them with resources they need.
