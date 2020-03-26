Fairfax County supervisors on March 24 voted 9-1 to set public a public hearing three weeks hence to discuss a proposed 4-percent admissions tax on movie, theater and concert tickets.
But some members indicated they were ambivalent or uneasy about imposing a new tax during straitened economic times.
“I think it is extremely unlikely that I will support this tax when we vote on the budget,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville). “I would have to be convinced that it’s something that the public wants at this point in time, and I just think that is the case.”
The hearing, to be held April 14 at 3 p.m., will let the public weigh in on the proposed admissions tax. If supervisors approve the tax on a vote that’s been deferred until April 28, the measure would take effect Oct. 1 this year. County officials would have the option of exempting some shows, such as school productions, from the tax.
Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) voted against advertising the hearing, saying he could not see any circumstances under which he would support the admissions tax during difficult economic times.
“In a normal time, I might have supported this,” he said. “I tend to not support industry-specific taxes unless the industry is engaged in support of [them]. This is an industry that is currently suffering more than many others . . . because people can’t gather or see things.”
Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) had a different take.
“I would remind Supervisor Herrity that 65 percent of our budget is funded by an industry-specific tax, the real-estate tax,” Walkinshaw said. “The difference is, the people who pay it are 100-percent homeowners in Fairfax County. I certainly think it would be a mistake for us here today to preclude a conversation about potentially taking some of the burden off of that industry.”
While acknowledging local entertainment operations have taken a “very hard economic hit,” Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon) said the board still should evaluate the proposed tax’s pros and cons.
“It’s another way of potentially diversifying our revenue . . . on things there are more choices about,” Storck said. “I think for the most part it does not go after something that I would be opposed to, which is our not-for-profits and our historical resources,”
County officials estimate a 4-percent admissions tax would generate about $2.31 million during the remainder of fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, and roughly $3 million per year afterward.
Admissions-tax revenues would be put toward cultural, arts and tourism activities, including a $470,000 additional contribution to ARTSFAIRFAX, and provide an estimated $350,000 of the county’s proposed $460,000 increase to Visit Fairfax. All those figures, however, may change because of revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 emergency.
“It may or may not be a part of our budget,” said Chairman Jeff McKay (D) said of the admissions tax. “The world has changed since the county executive put his budget on the table. We will be getting a budget briefing next week through the budget committee.”
Because of the ongoing coronavirus situation, supervisors at the meeting deferred their usual board matters and some public hearings.
For the second time in eight days, board members sat several feet apart in a meeting room otherwise peopled by just a few staff members. While supervisors met March 17 in the board’s traditional meeting room at the Fairfax County Government Center in order to pass a resolution declaring a local emergency, the board on March 24 convened in a conference room of the building.
Before proceeding with the day’s agenda items, the eight supervisors present passed a series of motions allowing electronic participation by members under certain circumstances. Right afterward, Supervisors Penelope Gross (D-Mason) and Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) joined the meeting via live video from their respective offices’ conference rooms.
The board may continue the new electronic-participation policies after the COVID-19 emergency, if it so chooses. Such an option could be useful in some future public meetings, said County Attorney Elizabeth Teare.
