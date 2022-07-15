It currently stands as the fifth largest carrier by passenger totals at Washington Dulles International Airport, and Avianca has set in motion another growth spurt.
The Colombian flag carrier is slated to inaugurate service between Dulles and San Jose, Costa Rica, on July 16. Flights will run four days per week.
“Costa Rica is a very attractive destination for our clients – not only for the Latino community in the United States, but also for U.S. travelers who are increasingly attracted to Costa Rica’s biodiversity and captivating tourist destinations,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s director of sales for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Flights will depart Costa Rica at 5:10 p.m. local time on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, arriving at Dulles at 11:50 p.m. The return flight departs Washington at 2:30 a.m., arriving in Costa Rica at 5:30 a.m.
The new flights will bring to 28 the total number flown by Avianca to Dulles each week. The airline – founded in 1919, it is the Western Hemisphere’s oldest – also provides service from Dulles to Bogota (Colombia), Guatemala City and San Salvador (El Salvador).
In most recent data (April 2022) from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Avianca ranked as the fifth largest carrier at the airport, transporting 31,421 passengers for the month, or 1.7 percent of the total.
That makes the airline, for now, the largest non-U.S. carrier at the airport, and among all carriers ranks behind United (71.2% of total passenger count for April), Delta (4.4%), Southwest (2.3%) and Alaska (2.1%). American Airlines, which has its major local hub at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, ranked sixth with 31,108 passengers, or 1.7 percent.
