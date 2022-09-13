The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 was set to approve the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along Eskridge Road, a heavily traveled, mostly straight thoroughfare on the western edge of Merrifield’s Mosaic District.
State law permits maximum fines of $200, plus other penalties under the law, for motorists speeding on residential roadways in designated areas. Those streets must have speed limits of at least 35 mph and have an existing speeding problem verified via an engineering review.
The proposed additional fines would apply for the whole length of Eskridge Road between Route 29 and Williams Drive. The Providence District supervisor’s office on Aug. 1 verified with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation that the proposed fines had community support.
If approved by supervisors as expected, county officials would ask the Virginia Department of Transportation to install the signs as soon as possible. The estimated $500 cost would be covered by VDOT’s secondary-road-construction budget.
