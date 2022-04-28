Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials have rescheduled a planned 48-hour closure of Springvale Road at Route 7 in Great Falls until the week of May 9.
The closure, previously scheduled for the week of April 25, will be necessary while crews reconstruct the approach to Route 7, officials said.
Signage will direct drivers to use Georgetown Pike (Route 193) and Utterback Store Road for access between Route 7 and Springvale Road.
The work is in preparation for improvements on Route 7 at the Baron Cameron Avenue/Springvale Road intersection.
All residences, businesses (including Meadows Farms Nursery) and other public facilities will remain accessible via the detour route. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change, officials said.
For information on intersection movements at the completion of construction, see the interactive map on the project’s Website at http://connectroute7.org/learn_more/interactivemap.asp.
Route 7’s speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour in active work zones between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive.
