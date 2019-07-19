71st annual Fairfax 4-H Fair is on the horizon

The 71st annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will be held Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 1-4, at Frying Pan Park.
Admission to the fair is free, but there is a $10-per-car parking fee on Saturday and Sunday. Ride tickets can be purchased singly or as all-day passes.
Frying Pan Park is located at 2739 West Ox Road in Herndon. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
