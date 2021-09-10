[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board has named historian Barbara Naef as the recipient of its 2021 Mayo Stuntz Cultural Stewardship Award, celebrating her many roles in preserving county history.
After a long career with the Park Authority in historic preservation, Naef continues to serve the Park Authority and the history community in Fairfax County as a volunteer and in supporting roles on the History Commission and Friends of Fairfax County Archaeology and Cultural Resources (FOFA).
She volunteered with the Park AuthorityÕs historic collections for many years after her retirement, was a vital member of the team for the most recent American Alliance of Museums reaccreditation, was a founding member of FOFA, and has served on the History Commission for nearly 20 years representing archaeology.
In addition, Naef serves as the co-chair of the African-American History Initiative for the History Commission, and she continues to serve and advocate for archaeology in numerous settings.
The Park Board established the Mayo Stuntz Cultural Stewardship Award in 2013 in honor of historian, volunteer and acclaimed author Mayo S. Stuntz, one of the original members of the Fairfax County History Commission. The award recognizes significant contributions made by individuals, organizations or businesses in promoting the preservation/stewardship of cultural resources in Fairfax County.
Naef will be honored at an awards ceremony in November.
