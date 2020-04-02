They won a state lacrosse championship last season, and with 11 returning starters this spring, it was the goal of the Langley Saxons to do so again.
That won’t happen, because all spring high-school sports seasons were canceled when schools statewide were closed for the rest of the academic year resulting from COVID-19 virus concerns.
“This team had very high expectations again this season. The girls were so disappointed and sad when that decision was made to cancel the season,” Langley coach Bucky Morris said. “We had a strong group coming back. The players had worked super hard in the off season, they felt real good about the season and we had done well in four scrimmages.”
Overall, Langley compiled an 18-4 record last spring, going 8-0 in the playoffs and winning its final 11 matches.
The Saxons won district and region tournaments, then the Virginia High School League Class 6 state championship. They averaged 17.1 goals per match in the postseason, allowing just 6.3.
A top returner this season was senior attack, captain and two-year leading scorer Caroline Bean, who will play in college at the University of Michigan. She is one of six seniors included on the roster.
Other key returners were senior captain Courtney Kuligowski and junior captain Erika Chung. Kuligowski will play in college at the University of Southern California and Chung in two years at the University of Pennsylvania.
Other captains were senior defender Emma Norris and senior goalie Jennifer Canfield, the 2019 starter. Sisters Sarah Senich, Caroline Senich and Katherine Senich were expected to be key contributors along defenders Anne O’Hara and Keelin Byrne and Sarita O’Neill, Julia Day and Sarah Waits.
“Our defense would have been strong,” Morris said.
Langley was expected to tangle with Herndon, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown to emerge as Liberty District champions, then battle with Madison and Oakton in the 6D North Region. Langley defeated Madison in the region and state-tourney finals last season by 17-9 and 17-10 scores, respectively.
