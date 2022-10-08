On-time graduation among members of Fairfax County Public Schools’ Class of 2022 declined slightly from a year before, but more graduates earned advanced degrees, according to new state data.
Fairfax’s Class of 2022 saw an on-time-graduation rate of 94.2 percent, down from 94.6 percent a year before, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Education.
County officials said that while the overall rate was down, progress was being made in reducing disparities in graduation rates among those of various racial and ethnic groups. The school system also saw a continued increase in the proportion of graduates earning Advanced Studies diplomas, rising to 68.6 percent overall in 2022, up from 68.2 from 2021 and up from 67.1 percent in 2018.
Graduation reporting from 2020, 2021 and 2022 benefited from more flexibility given to localities by the state government in the wake of COVID. “Though fewer flexibilities were available for the Class of 2022 than the previous cohort, schools were successful in leveraging those remaining to reduce barriers and support students toward graduation,” Fairfax school officials said.
Detailed on-time graduation information for the district and individual schools can be accessed through the “College and Career Readiness” tab within the Virginia School Quality Profiles and the Virginia Cohort Reports on the Website of the Virginia Department of Education.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
