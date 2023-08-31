You better make sure there’s at least three people in the car if you plan to drive toll-free on Interstate 66 outside of the Capital Beltway — starting today, drivers will see more Virginia State Police on the roadways in an effort to curb HOV violations.
Drivers will see an “enhanced HOV enforcement” in the Northern Virginia section of I-66 until Friday, a news release from The 66 Express Outside the Beltway said.
Noncommercial, two-axle vehicles with three people or more do not need to pay tolls on I-66 Express but the vehicle must have an E-ZPass Flex transponder with the HOV set to “on.”
Those who violate the HOV rules, which apply 24/7, may be fined between $125 to $1,000, depending on the number of offenses over a period of years.
“Higher traffic volumes result in higher toll prices and slower travel, impacting all users of the roadway,” 66 Express Outside the Beltway said.
Wow, Gestapo. This is the worst news I've ever read. 66 is a racket. So tired of this shit
