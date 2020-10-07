Some say history repeats, others say it rhymes. At the Sept. 15 Board of Supervisors meeting, it fairly screamed.
At issue was the supervisors’ 9-1 vote in favor of removing a granite obelisk and historical marker commemorating a Confederate officer’s death, plus a pair of naval howitzer cannons, from the grounds of the Fairfax County Judicial Complex.
The monument and plaque noted that Capt. John Quincy Marr had been killed in battle there on June 1, 1861, the first Confederate unit-to-unit combat casualty of the U.S. Civil War.
The obelisk has been located in front of the old Fairfax Courthouse on county property in the city of Fairfax since June 1, 1904.
The U.S. Army in February 1910 donated a pair of brass Dahlgren cannons for the site. Cannonballs also had been arranged on a nearby ammunition pad, but several disappeared over the years, and officials removed the last ones three decades ago.
The third artifact at the site that will be removed, a Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR) marker, has been located near the Judicial Complex’s flagpole area since 2009. It was installed by the VDHR, City of Fairfax Markers Committee and Fairfax County History Commission.
County officials for 30 days following the supervisors’ decision will entertain offers to relocate the obelisk and cannons at historical societies, museums, governments or military battlefields.
Removing the monument and howitzers and storing them at a county facility would cost about $19,562, officials said.
VDHR has asked for its historical marker to be returned to the state if the county removes it, they said.
County staff will report back to supervisors Oct. 20 regarding the status of the obelisk, historical marker and cannons. The board must take a final vote on the removal after the 30-day period expires.
Debate at the public hearing was impassioned and Chairman Jeff McKay (D) multiple times pounded his gavel and threatened to recess the meeting if the audience continued to interrupt board members’ remarks.
Most who testified in person at the hearing either wanted the monuments left untouched or perhaps contextualized with additional information. Phoned-in remarks from the public were more mixed, with several people arguing for the items’ removal.
Blake Myers, preservation chairman of the Bull Run Civil War Round Table, said the artifacts should not be covered or removed and any contextualization should be based on accurate and relevant research by recognized Civil War historians.
The obelisk and marker neither glorify Marr and the Confederacy nor affirm white supremacy, said Myers, who referred supervisors to a county-published book detailing the battle.
“I further implore you not to rely on politicized news, opinion articles or, heaven forbid, social-media petitions as your knowledge sources,” he said.
Franconia resident Don Hackenson, author of nine books on Northern Virginia’s Civil War history, said it was “awe-inspiring” to stand at sites where momentous events occurred. He urged the county to keep and maintain its Civil War plaques, monuments and signage.
“To remove, destroy or pack away historical monuments and markers is tantamount to erasing American history and is simply un-American,” he said.
Historian James Lewis, who has authored more than 25 historical markers, said the rigorous vetting process ensures that what is presented is precisely accurate.
“As messy and uncomfortable as it is for some to discuss, no one can reasonably argue that the American Civil War wasn’t one of our country’s most seminal events,” he said. “The knowledge gained from that experience can and should enable us from repeating the same mistakes.”
Former Claude Moore Colonial Farm president Virginia Norton recommended supervisors delay decision on the Marr monument’s removal, which would cost taxpayers plenty.
“There is a need for accurate, factual history to be told to the public,” Norton said. “Rushing to judgment based on feelings does not meet that need.”
People seeking removal of historical monuments resemble the ruthless group that suppressed dissent, destroyed artifacts and rewrote history following the French Revolution, said local resident Richard Gaverick.
“You are fast becoming the Jacobins of the 21st century,” Gaverick told supervisors. “Your myopic view of history, where you judge the thoughts and actions of people of the past with today’s standards and values, [erases] the sanctity and integrity of history. You obliterate the segue for our children for gaining insight and historical understanding.”
Friends of the Historic Fairfax Courthouse president Jenee Lindner suggested another monument could be added to the site to commemorate the African-American man who found Marr’s body after the battle.
Beverly Dickerson of Oakton favored leaving the monument and marker in place, saying such items better enable visitors to imagine actions that occurred at historic sites.
Fairfax County leaders from 2011 to 2015 supported Civil War sesquicentennial events, historical markers and programs, but recently have succumbed to hysteria over that same history, said Vienna resident Edward Wenzel, who helped found the Chantilly Battlefield Association.
“To remove the Marr monument would be a disgrace and a capitulation to anti-American cultural revolutionaries,” Wenzel said. Such a removal would “be a rebuke of our Civil War heritage and a political pander to the grievance industry, the deceived and the truly intolerant.”
Others argued that commemorations of a Confederate solider should not be located at the Judicial Complex.
“That location should stand for justice for all,” said Sarah Selvaraj-D’souza of Reston Strong.
Supervisors had the final word and only member Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) voted against the removals, saying they did not meet his threshold for spending taxpayers’ money.
“I’m not a big fan of revisionist history,” he added.
Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) said the Marr monument and many others like it were part of a campaign by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to cultivate a “lost-cause mythology.”
That effort came shortly after the end of Reconstruction, where African-Americans had enjoyed the right to vote and hold public office, Walkinshaw said. Blacks subsequently had to endure several decades of violence and oppression, he said.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence), who moved for the items’ removal, agreed.
“John Marr has a monument because he died for the Confederacy,” she said. “It memorializes a Fairfax that’s very different from the one that exists today and by being a monument is inherently glorifying. Confederate monuments and place names were affirmations of white supremacy under the siren of Southern history and tradition and they go against the goal of a more just, unified county.”
