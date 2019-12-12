Motorists trying to traverse southern McLean now have something to cheer about.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials announced Dec. 12 that a stretch of Kirby Road located along Little Pimmit Run and across Pimmit Run, which was the roadway most damaged by flooding in a major July 8 rainstorm, had reopened to through traffic the previous night.
Complete landscaping and other detail work will be completed over the next few weeks during normal work-zone hours, weather permitting, VDOT officials said.
Following the July storm, Martins Construction Corp. won a $2.1 million emergency contract to rebuild hundreds of feet of the Kirby Road and reconstruct the bridge over Pimmit Run. The work included:
• Relocation of Little Pimmit Run to its previous stream alignment in compliance with federal and state permitting agencies.
• Rebuilding the washed-out section of Kirby Road with concrete and rip-rap.
• Reconstruction of the bridge over Pimmit Run with work on the abutments, wing walls, parapets, bridge deck and approaches.
Workers on Nov. 14 completed roadway reconstruction along that section of Kirby Road. Crews originally worked throughout the night on July 8 to clear debris and temporarily patch the Kirby Road bridge so landlocked residents could have access to and from their homes, VDOT officials said.
Heavy rains in the July storm forced the closure of up to 20 roads in Fairfax County and McLean-area roads required extensive repairs in the days following. VDOT structure and bridge crews completely reconstructed the Swinks Mill Road bridge deck and made extensive repairs to the substructure as well as approaching roadway. Swinks Mill Road reopened Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.