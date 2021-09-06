[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Project for the Arts is seeking submission of youth artwork for the 15th annual Children’s Art Walk, to be presented as part of MPAartfest slated for Oct. 3 at McLean Central Park.
The show, sponsored by the New Dominion Women’s Club, will be juried and open to students McLean students. Artwork can be any size from 11x14 or smaller.
Artwork can be dropped off on Saturdays, Sept. 18 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McLean Project for the Arts, located at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave. The name, grade and school of the student-artist should be included.
Submissions can be picked up following the festival on Oct. 9 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
