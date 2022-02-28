How much is a hiking trail worth? Hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a recent study by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission of a portion of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail as it winds from Leesburg in Loudoun County to Dumfries in Prince William County.
The regional commission has long contended that trails provide a wide range of recreational values and services, protect natural and cultural features and contribute to social and economic well-being, but this study quantifies that, and is also the first study in the region to gauge social equity.
The data, gathered in 2018, indicated that Northern Virginia reaps nearly $500 million per year in value from the trail. That includes $404 million in health benefits by walking and biking along the trail, along with $86 million of direct economic impacts to businesses near the trail and $4 million in avoided transportation costs, because some residents use the trail for commuting.
Debbie Spiliotopoulos, a senior environmental planner with NVRC, said that because the information is three years old and outdoor recreation increased substantially during the pandemic, the numbers are likely conservative estimates.
Among the health benefits of a brisk walk or bike ride outdoors is a decrease in the prevalence of adverse health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and other chronic health conditions, she said. With 2.7 million walks and 3.8 million bike rides lasting at least 30 minutes, the study said this shifted $55 million in avoided health care costs.
Further, the study showed restaurants and retail businesses related to outdoor activities within 1½ miles of the trail received noticeable revenue generated by the trail activities. Nearly $4 million was captured by 16 outdoor retail establishments in the study area and $83 million delivered to more than 200 adjacent restaurants.
The study tracked those who walked or cycled along the trail for at least 30 minutes, using two programs: Streetlight and Strava. The data was collected from GPS-enabled mobile phones by trail users, with the anonymous data still providing an understanding of start points and destinations.
Realizing that GPS data could count only bodies, the Virginia Department of Health went in-depth with several focus groups to better understand the barriers to trail access, especially among minority residents, residents with disabilities and older residents who are often underserved by outdoor spaces.
The four focus groups revealed several key findings:
- Residents believe the trail is a safe and ideal place to exercise and to interact with nature.
- There is a need for improved marketing and advertising of the trail.
- The biggest barriers to trail use are a lack of parking and a lack of clean, unlocked restrooms.
- While most participants feel safe on the trail, some noted that they avoid using the trail at night and feel more comfortable with larger groups of people.
Participants recommended that local agencies increase access to local neighborhoods.
Increased programming, specifically targeted toward underserved populations, would help increase trail access.
Minority residents said they feel more comfortable on the trail when they see people like themselves on the trail.
Residents also said the trail serves as a “commuter highway” in certain areas for residents who walk and bike to work, which benefits local bike shops and quick-serve restaurants.
Access to the trail can be challenging, and much of that is due to configurations, such as strip malls that are facing the roadway. Additionally, because the trail crosses numerous jurisdictions in Northern Virginia, creation of sidewalk access to the trail requires separate entities to cooperate.
The study recommends that the regional commission work with partner agencies on improving resident use of the trail in the following areas:
Encourage trail use by underserved residents through local groups such as Outdoor Afro, Casa Chirilagua and the Four Mile Run Conservancy.
Improve infrastructure along the trail to improve safety and help residents feel comfortable by adding public restrooms, benches and picnic areas, all of which would further boost the trail’s impact on local economies.
Increase access points along the trail, as the equity analysis showed gaps in census tracts that are seen as high social vulnerability. The trail also cited challenges for pedestrians and cyclists near Woodbridge and Dumfries.
Establish cohesive standards related to the type of infrastructure, amenities and programming to help users understand expectations for the various sections of the trail.
As local agencies expand or refurbish sections of the trail, allow all residents to have the opportunity to influence the design of the trail, amenities, and programming. Some residents suggested that past outreach has been more accessible for affluent and white community members.
Encourage nearby businesses to cater to trail users and view the trail as a potential source of customers.
Jill Kaneff, senior regional demographer with the regional commission, said the economic benefits would continue to rise if the existing gaps in the trail are connected.
“If all the planned and unrouted gaps were completed, the evaluation, similar to what we did, was an overall benefit of an additional $80 million in annual mortality benefits and $13 million in avoided health care costs.” Kaneff said.
