A collection of food to support the Committee for Helping Others (CHO) will be part of the county-wide “Stuff the Bus” initiative on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Vienna, donations can be dropped off at Patrick Henry Library.
Stuff the Bus is a collaborative effort between the Fairfax County government and local non-profits the began in 2011 and has collected more than 220 tons to help those in need across Fairfax County.
For a complete list of Stuff the Bus dropoff locations, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/neighborhood-community-services/stuff-the-bus.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.