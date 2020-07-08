Due to the public-health situation, the Vienna town government’s “Summer on the Green” concert series has moved to a Facebook Live format.
Performances will be held on Fridays from July 10 to Aug. 14 at Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m., and will be streamed live as well as archived for future viewing.
The schedule for the year includes the Sarah Bennett Swanner Band (July 10), Richard Walton Group (July 17), Karl Stoll and the Danger Zone (July 24), Big Bad JuJu (Aug. 7) and the Hot Lanes Trio with Bobby Jasinski (Aug. 14). The performer for July 31 is to be announced.
For information, see the Website at www.viennava.gov.
