Faced with a national exodus of public-school educators, Fairfax County’s new superintendent of schools says she believes the county school system – Virginia’s largest – will be fully, or nearly fully, staffed up when classes begin in late August.
“Our classrooms are 97 percent staffed and ready to welcome our students back from summer break,” Michelle Reid said in a July 28 message to parents.
“We are working hard to continue to fill those remaining vacancies and to ensure that we will have a licensed educator in every classroom,” Reid said, saying there were “plans in place” to address the existing vacancies.
“For schools who might still have vacancies at the end of the summer, parents and staff will get additional information about how these classes will be covered directly from your school,” said Reid, who was hired from the West Coast to take over the school system following the departure of Scott Brabrand in June.
