Supervisors OK small-business use of 'Made in Fairfax' logo

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County supervisors on June 8 authorized Department of Planning and Development director Barbara Byron to execute licensing agreements allowing local small-scale-production businesses to make limited use of the county’s blue-and-white “Made in Fairfax, Va.” logo.
The Department of Planning and Development in 2018 launched the Small-Scale Production Initiative to explore whether locally made products and businesses could help revitalize the county’s commercial areas.
The initiative led to the formation of the Made in Fairfax Network and county officials, after consulting with the network’s members, subsequently created the “Made in Fairfax, Va.” logo to promote locally produced items.
Under the new authorization, the county will make the logo available under licensing agreement to qualified program partners for co-branding (i.e., marketing products or services under more than one brand name) and use on their Websites and marketing materials.
County officials will pursue Virginia trademark legislation to expand, beyond common-law trademark protection, trademark enforcement throughout the commonwealth.
Supervisors asked county staff whether trademark registration at the federal level would be preferable. A County Attorney’s Office staffer said federal registration is “quite a bit more complicated,” involves several more steps and does not need to be pursued at the moment. Obtaining Virginia trademark registration now would not preclude the county from seeking federal registration later, the official said.
Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) said he had obtained federal trademark registration a couple of times in the private sector and that the process was “not that difficult.”
The supervisors’ decision will help businesses recover from the recent economic downturn, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
“I think the timing, in so many ways, couldn’t be any better,” McKay said. “This is real great opportunity, especially for our small businesses in the county.”
“This is a great way for Fairfax County to set itself apart in the small skilled production arena,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville). Micro-breweries have asked about using the “Made in Fairfax” logo, added Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).
Herrity recommended that the board review the county’s machinery-and-tool tax, which he said is “out of whack” with those of surrounding jurisdictions.
“We are not where we need to be to be competitive in manufacturing,” Herrity said. “If we want to do this ‘Made in Fairfax,’ I think we need to do that.”
Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee), who spent much of his earlier career doing economic-development work, said he was pleased that officials were looking for ways to expand and diversify the county’s product base. The county is more known for high-quality services than product development, he said.
“Clearly, this is a way for us to put a marker on the table,” Lusk said. “This is a way for us to support those businesses and make a difference in furthering the diversification here in Fairfax County.”
The county needs a marketing-and-development system for local products, said Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon).
“I think the key to our business future is . . . something distinctive, something that differentiates us, something that you can’t easily buy from somewhere else in the world,” Storck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.