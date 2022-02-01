The second phase of the Bear Branch stream-restoration project in Vienna will move forward, following unanimous approval Jan. 25 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
The project, which will restore about 2,500 linear feet of Bear Branch in Vienna’s Southside Park, is designed to reduce nutrients and bolster water quality in the Accotink Creek watershed. The town of Vienna’s government asked the county to finance the project’s design and construction while the town administers those duties.
Fairfax County will finance slightly more than half of the $2.52 million project by using $1,272,500 from a fund to which the towns of Vienna and Herndon contribute to meet stormwater-management requirements. The county in turn saves time and administrative costs by having Vienna officials oversee the project.
The remaining $1,247,500 of the project’s cost will be financed via a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to the town of Vienna.
