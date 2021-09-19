[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Authorities have served warrants against a 32-year-old man in connection with four recent robberies of the 7-Eleven convenience store at 9511 Blake Lane in Oakton, Fairfax County police announced Sept. 14.
Detectives from the Robbery Squad of the department’s Major Crimes Bureau have been investigating robberies at the business that occurred July 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 6. In each case, the suspect entered the store, assaulted an employee and stole merchandise and cash from the register, police said.
On Sept. 9, detectives received information from a source that the suspect – identified as Ronald Hill Jr. of no fixed address – had been involved in a trespassing incident. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, confirmed that he was the suspect in the robberies and obtained warrants for four counts of robbery.
The Falls Church Police Department arrested Hill on Sept. 11 following a robbery in that jurisdiction. Authorities then served Hill with the four robbery warrants. The suspect currently is being held in the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.
