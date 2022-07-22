The Vienna Arts Society is reprising its 2019 “Take a Seat Vienna” program, in which local artists painted benches that the group displayed in town and sold six months later at a community fund-raising auction.
The organization through Aug. 31 is accepting applications from Vienna businesses and organizations to sponsor a new collection of benches for $500 each. The funds will cover the cost of the hand-built benches and art supplies for custom painting and weather-treating them; the artists will donate their time for free.
Benches will be placed at sponsoring businesses for six months, and will be adorned with a plaque featuring the company’s name.
Only a limited number of benches will be available and sponsorship opportunities will go quickly, Vienna Arts Society leaders said.
For information about sponsoring a bench, contact Pat Britz at pbritz12@gmail.com.
