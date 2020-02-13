The next meeting of the West Falls Church Transit Station Area Task Force will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Northern Virginia Center, 7054 Haycock Road in Falls Church.
The body is reviewing proposals for development of a land parcel by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Virginia Tech. The committee meets about once per month.
For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/planning-zoning/plan-amendments/west-falls-church-tsa-study.
