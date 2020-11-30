Monday, Dec. 7, is the deadline for Fairfax County residents to pay the county government their second-half-of-2020 real-estate taxes.
For most homeowners with mortgages, taxes are paid by the mortgage-servicing firms, but for other owners of residential and commercial property, bills are due in two equal installments annually.
The Fairfax County government’s real-estate tax rate for 2020 is $1.15 per $100 assessed value. Many property owners also owe tax surcharges, which pay for everything from leaf collection to operation of community centers.
In addition, residents of the three towns within the borders of Fairfax County – Vienna, Herndon and Clifton – pay additional real-estate taxes directly to those localities.
For general tax information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/taxes/real-estate. For information on tax rates, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/taxes/real-estate/tax-rates.
