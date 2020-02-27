Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill on Feb. 25 presented a proposed fiscal year 2021 budget that would raise the county’s real-estate-tax rate by 3 cents to $1.18 per $100 assessed valuation, provide 4-percent pay raises for most county employees, nearly fully fund the School Board’s request – and cost the average homeowner an additional $346.
The county’s general fund and school transfer both would increase by 3.65 percent under Hill’s budget, which would result in a net gain of 177 positions.
The budget would boost the county’s transfer to Fairfax County Public Schools by $85.52 million. The School Board had sought $89.7 million, but county officials said anticipated state contributions for education would cover that shortfall. Schools funding accounts for 52.6 percent of the county’s general-fund budget.
Each penny on the tax rate equals about $26.5 million in revenue. One of those additional cents on Hill’s proposed rate would be added to an existing half-cent that is allotted for preservation and development of affordable housing in the county. The budget proposes three new positions to support those efforts, at a cost of $490,000.
If approved, it would result in $40 million being available for affordable-housing programs in fiscal 2021. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) said the county should try to leverage those funds by working with developers and non-profits.
“The goal of that $40 million is to stretch that many, many, many fold,” he said.
The county executive’s budget would allot $41.9 million for compensation increases for county employees. That figure reflects $11.63 million in savings from lower health-insurance costs, offset by an extra $28.73 million to pay for a nearly 2.1-percent cost-of-living increase for employees and $23.28 million to cover performance, longevity and merit increases.
County employees on average would see their pay increase by 4.06 percent; uniformed public-safety workers’ pay on average would jump by 4.31 percent, Hill said.
Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) said the employee pay hikes were appropriate.
“Our employees are making life decisions like all of us – to purchase a home, to send a kid to college – so to the extent we can give them that certainty, that is a great benefit,” he said.
Hill’s budget also proposes a 4-percent tax on movie, theater and concert tickets, which would be implemented in October and generate an estimated $2.3 million during the rest of fiscal 2021. Officials expect the tax would garner about $3 million for a full year’s collection.
“While it’s never pleasant to implement a new tax, an admissions tax is one of the most discretionary taxes out there,” said McKay, adding that the county could exempt school productions and other shows from the levy.
Revenues from the tax would be put toward cultural, arts and tourism activities, including an anticipated $470,000 additional contribution to ARTSFAIRFAX. The new tax also would contribute an estimated $350,000 of the county’s proposed $460,000 increase to Visit Fairfax.
Public-safety services would receive $9.77 million more, including 51 new positions, under the budget. This amount includes nearly $5.1 million for police body-worn cameras (and 13 related positions); nearly $2.5 million to pay for 25 staffing spots at the future Scotts Run Fire Station in Tysons, which is slated to open in January 2021; and nearly $1.5 million for eight positions at the police department’s future South County District Station, which is slated to open in December 2022.
County officials plan to finance eight more positions for the South County station in fiscal 2022 and pay for its civilian staff in fiscal 2023.
The budget holds some good news for library users, who would see a set of expanded, standardized hours at 11 of the library system’s 22 branches. This initiative would cost $1.15 million and entail 12 new positions.
Hours at the county’s eight regional libraries and three busiest community libraries – Kings Park, Kingstowne and Patrick Henry – would be changed to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Other libraries will see their hours extended in coming years, officials said.
The county’s stormwater-management tax this year will stay steady at 3.25 cents per $100 assessed value, instead of rising as it has over the last several years, said Chief Financial Officer Joe Mondoro. But county officials likely will increase it again in coming years, he added.
About 66 percent from the county’s real-estate-tax revenues come from residential taxes and some supervisors acknowledged the increased burden homeowners would bear. The commercial-property portion of the real-estate-tax collections bumped up only slightly this year from 19.66 percent to 19.72 percent, Mondoro said.
Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) in a press statement called the proposed budget “unsustainable” and said the 5.25-percent additional burden on taxpayers would bring total county property-tax hikes over the last five years to 25 percent.
“We need an honest discussion regarding wants versus needs and create a budget that set clears priorities for Fairfax County taking into account the affordability of taxes on our residents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.