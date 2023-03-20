The Closet of The Greater Herndon Area Inc., a nonprofit thrift store, distributed over $273,000 worth of 2022 grants, scholarships, and vouchers to local nonprofits, students and community residents.
The Closet's grant program was created to help support organizations that are doing important work in the community. The 2022 recipients include:
- Britepaths
- Cindy’s Legacy
- Dulles South Soup Kitchen
- Family PASS
- Fellowship Square Foundation
- Food for Neighbors
- Herndon-Reston FISH
- Herndon Senior Center
- Herndon Village Network
- Herndon Woman’s Club
- Insight Memory Care Center
- Just Neighbors
- Kid Power VA
- Kids R First
- Laurel Learning Center
- Northern Virginia Dental Clinic
- Northern Virginia Literacy Council
- Pathway Homes
- Rotary Club of Herndon
- Vecinos Unidos
Mary C. Saunders, executive director of Herndon-Reston FISH Inc., said her organization was delighted to receive funding.
"These funds were used to further our mission to help Herndon and Reston residents cope with short-term financial crises by providing Friendly Instant Sympathetic Help," she added. "We are thankful for our partnership with The Closet and the funds provided to assist our program in helping our neighbors in need."
The Closet also provides scholarships for local high school students pursuing post-secondary education. In 2022, $42,000 in scholarships were awarded to students at Dominion High School, Herndon High School, Mountain View High School, Park View High School, South Lakes High School and Westfield High School.
In addition to cash grants and scholarships, The Closet partners with local government and community-based organizations to help people in need with a voucher program. In 2022, vouchers for $140,000 in free clothing and essential household items were given to area residents..
In total, The Closet has donated close to to $2.4 million in grants over the past 49 years and $731,000 in scholarships.
“The Closet is honored to be able to continue our commitment to supporting organizations and people in the community," said Gene Wiley, president of The Closet. "These funds will help each organization make an even greater impact on our community, and help students pursue their higher education goals."
The Closet is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Monday and Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. For more information about The Herndon Closet, visit http://theclosetofgreaterherndon.org.
The Closet was founded in 1974 by a number of faith-based congregations and currently has 20 churches, synagogues and other faith groups participating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.