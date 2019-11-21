A local performing-arts group will offer free admission to all Fairfax County high-school students for the coming season.
The initiative was launched by 1st Stage in Tysons, and has been funded by the Ruth and Hal Launders Foundation.
“1st Stage believes that the theater should be a home to our entire community, particularly the young minds of our next generation of artists, creators and patrons,” the troupe said in a statement.
The new Youth Engagement Subscription – or “YES Pass” – “ensures that no student is denied access to live theater due to economic barriers and guarantees that all young people will have an opportunity to be part of the discussion and the artistic life of Fairfax County,” officials said.
For information, see the Website at www.1ststage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.