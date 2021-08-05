[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Local residents can now take a “virtual” stroll through more than 70 years of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s history.
A new timeline – available at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/history-timeline – explores how the park system has grown in size and scope since its founding in 1950.
The timeline is designed as a living document, Park Authority officials said.
“We welcome contributions to this online historical document. If you have suggestions about events to include, or you possess photos, videos or documents that would enhance this history,” officials said, contact parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
