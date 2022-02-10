Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and the non-profit Great Falls Grange Foundation will hold a joint town-hall meeting via Zoom on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. to hold a joint meeting to discuss the Great Falls Grange and Forestville Schoolhouse Operational Partnership.
Foundation members, including president Jorge Adeler, and representatives from the Great Falls Citizens Association, Optimist and Rotary clubs, will brief the community on evolving plans to sign an agreement with the Fairfax County Park Authority to operate the Grange and adjacent historic schoolhouse for private and community events, then investing the proceeds into internal building improvements and new landscaping.
The Park Authority does not have the financial and staffing resources to manage these buildings and other, similar historic buildings throughout the county, proponents of the agreement said.
The public-private partnership between the foundation and the Park Authority is a prototype for what backers eventually hope will be a self-supporting community center for Great Falls.
The link to the virtual meeting is https://publicinput.com/NQ0868. For updates and other details about the meeting, go to https://gfgrange.org. The Park Authority will accept comments on the proposed agreement for 30 days following the meeting. The public can e-mail remarks to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.