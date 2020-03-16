The Vienna town government is seeking volunteers for its next triannual Town Clean-Up Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at locations around town.
Individuals, Scouts, students, religious-organization groups and service groups can participate. Those taking part should wear appropriate attire for the weather.
For information and to register, call (703) 255-6336 or e-mail jking@viennava.gov.
