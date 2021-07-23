Traffic-calming changes coming to McLean roads

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Traffic-calming measures soon will be coming, and one will be removed, on a pair of McLean streets.
Fairfax County supervisors on July 27 were set to approve:
• Installation of speed humps at 934/937, 947/950 and 956/957 Bellview Road.
• Removal of an existing speed table at 950/951 Bellview Road.
• Installation of a speed hump at 1004/1005 Kimberwicke Road and another adjacent to Fairfax County Park Authority property on that road.
• Placement of edge-line striping on Kimberwicke Road at Old Dominion Drive.
The measures, which will cost $65,000 to implement, are part of the county’s Residential Traffic Administration Program.
County Executive Bryan Hill is recommending that supervisors ask the Fairfax County Department of Transportation to schedule the installation of the traffic-calming measures as soon as possible. Under the program, roads are reviewed for traffic calming when requested by a supervisor on behalf of a homeowners or civic association.
Possible remedies for speeding problems on residential streets include installation of speed humps, speed tables, raised pedestrian crosswalks, chokers and median islands.
County staff conduct engineering studies to confirm that the roadways in question qualify for traffic calming, then work with the relevant supervisor’s office and community to determine if the requested measure would reduce traffic speeds. After staff approve a remediation plan, they submit it to community residents for approval.
The office of Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) on June 7 confirmed to county transportation officials that residents living near Bellview and Kimberwicke roads supported the traffic-calming plan.
