The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 2 unanimously approved additional traffic-safety measures on a pair of streets in Oakton and McLean.
Motorists will need to proceed extra cautiously on Blake Lane in Oakton, where supervisors OK’d the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along that road between Route 29 and Sutton Road.
State law allows maximum fines of $200, plus other applicable penalties, for motorists caught speeding on appropriately designated residential roadways. Those streets must have speed limits of 35 mph or less and have a verified existing speeding problem.
The signs will be financed using $500 from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) secondary-road construction budget.
Also on Blake Lane, supervisors at the meeting approved installation of a pair of “Watch for Children” signs. The county has proposed placing the signs adjacent to 3011 Steven Martin Drive and 9684 Lindenbrook Street. County officials will finance the signs with $500 from the traffic-calming program’s budget.
The county’s Residential Traffic Administration Program (RTAP) permits such signs near primary entrances to residential neighborhoods or other locations where there are high concentrations of children, such as day-care centers, playgrounds or community centers.
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation reviews such sign requests to ensure their placement will be effective and not interfere with other traffic-control devices, county officials said.
County officials have shown keen interest in improving traffic safety along Blake Lane after a June 7 collision at the street’s intersection with Five Oaks Lane killed two Oakton High School students and injured a third, all of whom were walking on an adjacent sidewalk.
Authorities have filed two involuntary manslaughter charges against an 18-year-old motorist, who allegedly was driving 81 mph in a 35 mph zone when his vehicle struck another and then hit the pedestrians.
The Board of Supervisors on Aug. 2 also signed off on the installation of two speed humps on Peabody Drive in McLean’s Pimmit Hills neighborhood.
One sign will be located near 1810, 1812, 1813 and 1815 Peabody Drive and the other adjacent to 1830, 1831 and 1832 Peabody Drive.
Under RTAP, county transportation officials review traffic-calming requests submitted by district supervisors on behalf of homeowners or civic associations. Transportation staffers conduct engineering studies to determine if the proposals meet qualifying criteria, work with the supervisor’s office and community on whether the measures will be viable, then submit the staff’s adopted plan to residents in the surrounding community for approval.
The county’s Department of Transportation on June 29 received verification from the Dranesville District supervisor’s office that the community supported the traffic-calming plans on Peabody Drive.
The project’s $16,000 cost will be financed from the county’s traffic-calming and transportation-improvements funds.
