Improvements to enhance pedestrian and driver safety and traffic operations have been implemented at the intersection of Columbia Pike (Route 244) and Lacy Boulevard at Baileys Crossroads, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The traffic-signal upgrades include new mast-arm poles, foundations, wiring, electrical equipment, high-visibility signal backplates and signs.
Drivers on Columbia Pike now have flashing-yellow arrows for left turns from Columbia Pike to Lacy Boulevard and Maple Court.
Pedestrians have four new high-visibility crosswalks with accessible pedestrian signalization at the intersection. Other pedestrian improvements include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb-ramp upgrades.
Construction began in January 2021, with final detail work occurring in the coming weeks with minimal impacts to traffic, VDOT officials said. The $579,000 project is financed with federal cash.
Columbia Pike in the vicinity averages about 35,000 vehicles a day, Lacy Boulevard averages 5,300 and Maple Court averages 1,300 based on 2019
