Train, carousels back on line in Fairfax parks

TRAIN, CAROUSELS BACK IN OPERATION IN FAIRFAX PARKS: Carousels are once again spinning at parks in Fairfax County, and the Burke Lake Park train is choo-chooing along the rails.
The Fairfax County Park Authority has colorful carousels at six parks – Burke Lake, Clemyjontri, Frying Pan, Lake Accotink, Lake Fairfax and Lee District – and a miniature locomotive that runs for 1.75 miles through Burke Lake Park.
Park Authority officials are asking residents to purchase tickets online in advance; tickets can be purchased for same-day use or for future use. Tickets will be available at the parks if space is available.
