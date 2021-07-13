[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Six Boy Scouts from Troop 652 in McLean ascended to Eagle Scout status during a Court of Honor ceremony held June 13 at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church.
It was the troop’s first such ceremony in two years, owing to public-health conditions. The new Eagle Scouts join a list of 124 members of the troop who have earned the honor since 1964.
The Eagle rank is Scouting’s highest honor and is earned by fewer than 8 percent of Scouts. Scouts pursuing the rank earn specific merit badges, serve their troop in multiple leadership positions and complete a significant-service project for their community.
Among those becoming Eagle Scouts:
• Christopher Raymond was a member of the Troop since 2013 and served as its first Wilderness Guide. He attended National Youth Leadership Training and completed the Maine Canoe Trip and Philmont High Adventure Trip. For his Eagle service project, Raymond organized a group to remove invasive plants from the Marie Butler Leven Preserve in McLean.
A rising sophomore at Virginia Tech studying forestry science and conservation, Raymond earned his Eagle rank in 2019.
• Jaeger Schweikert joined the Troop in 2017 and has served as a Patrol Leader and Chaplain’s Aide. He also helped mentor cub scouts in Pack 1127, his former Cub Scout pack. He is attending National Youth Leadership Training recently and will serve as a crew leader for the upcoming Northern Tier High Adventure.
For his service project, Schweikert organized a group of Scouts to build 22 birdhouses, which were donated to the Maryland Wood Duck Initiative.
Schweikert is a rising sophomore at McLean High School. He earned his Eagle earlier this year and recently was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society.
• Fritz Vogel was a member of the Troop since 2013 and served as a Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.
As a Den Chief for Cub Scout Pack 1867, Vogel mentored Cub Scouts in his former pack. He earned Scouting’s High Adventure Triple Crown by completing Scouting’s three High Adventures – Northern Tier, Sea Base and Philmont.
As a Scout, Vogel was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society, and attended National Youth Leadership Training. For his Eagle project, he constructed the St. Dunstan’s Stations of the Cross outdoor trail.
Vogel achieved Eagle rank in 2019. This fall, Vogel will be attending The Citadel and studying mechanical engineering.
• John Williams was a member of the Troop since 2013 and served as its Quartermaster, Medic and Guide. He completed two of Scouting’s High Adventures: Sea Base and Philmont.
For his service project, Williams organized the planning, construction and installation of the Stations of the Cross, along a nature trail on the grounds of the St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, the Troop’s sponsoring organization.
Achieving Eagle rank in 2020, Williams currently is a student at James Madison University, studying engineering.
• Andrew Zarazinski joined the Troop in 2019 as a transfer Scout and served as the first Troop medic, where he helped shape and define the new leadership position.
For his Eagle Scout Project, Zarazinski built a storage shed for SHARE of McLean to support its additional storage needs.
Achieving Eagle rank in 2019, Zarazinski is studying finance at James Madison University.
• Ian Zarazinski joined the Troop in 2019 as a transfer Scout and served as its Troop Guide for two terms and as an Assistant Patrol Leader. His Eagle Scout Project removed invasive trees from Stratford Hall in Stratford, Va. Zarazinski achieved Eagle rank this spring.
