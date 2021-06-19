[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 74-year-old Vienna woman faces a simple-assault charge following an incident with a neighbor that occurred in late May.
Vienna police first became aware of the situation on May 26, when a resident living in the 1100 block of Moorefield Hill Court, S.W., reported he allegedly had been assaulted by his neighbor on May 25 at 8:30 p.m. The man told police he and the neighbor have had a long-standing dispute over trees and bushes in their shared fence line.
The two were arguing over a tree branch when the neighbor allegedly struck him with a stick, police said.
Police advised the resident the warrant process should he decide to pursue charges against his neighbor, and on June 10 the resident went to the magistrate’s office and obtained a summons against the woman.
Vienna police on June 11 served the summons charging simple assault on the 74-year-old woman, who lives on the same street as the complainant. Authorities released her on her signature.
