Two public COVID-19 vaccination sites located in Northern Virginia shopping malls are scheduled to close in coming days.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Community Vaccination Center, in the former Lord & Taylor store in Tysons Corner, will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25, after providing roughly 58,000 doses of vaccine since its opening in October 2021, Fairfax County health officials said.
The Springfield Town Center vaccination site, which has “been critical in helping to close the equity gap by providing thousands of vaccinations to individuals” through a public-private partnership with Fairfax County Health Department’s High Risk Communities Task Force, Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers and Safeway Pharmacy, is slated to close on Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.
COVID vaccinations remain plentiful in Fairfax County, officials said. The Fairfax County Health Department also is continuing its outreach and collaborative work, with multiple community partners, to provide vaccinations clinics at sites across the county, including houses of worship, schools and businesses, and at special events.
Fairfax County Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu is urging anyone eligible for vaccination or boosters to get them.
“COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said Addo-Ayensu. “It is important to stay up to date on vaccinations and continue adhering to layered prevention practices to protect yourself and others.”
