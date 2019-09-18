Two animals found less than a mile apart have tested positive for rabies, the Fairfax County Health Department announced Wednesday.
The animals were found in the last month in the Herndon area, and health officials are asking residents to steer clear of wild animals and to report any animal attacks right away.
On Aug. 16, a groundhog was killed by a dog in the 2500 block of Brofferton Court. The dog's owner reported the incident to police and the groundhog was collected and tested positive for rabies.
On Sept. 13, a raccoon was killed by a dog in a yard on the 12800 block of Pinecrest Road. Again, police collected the raccoon and it tested positive for rabies.
During the time these animals were sick, they may have had contact with other people or pets, health officials said.
If you, someone you know, or a pet touched or was bitten or scratched by these animals between Aug. 7 and Sept. 13, you are urged to call the Fairfax County Health Department’s Rabies Program at 703-246-2433, TTY 711.
Rabies is a serious disease caused by a virus that can infect wildlife, particularly foxes, raccoons, skunks and bats, and domestic animals, such as dogs and cats.
The rabies virus is found in the saliva and central nervous tissue of an infected animal. People get rabies when they are bitten or scratched by an animal that is sick with the disease.
The virus can also be passed along when an infected animals’ saliva, brain or spinal nervous tissue enters an open wound, mouth, nose or eyes of another mammal. To date, 38 animals have tested positive for rabies in Fairfax County in 2019.
Animals with rabies may act normally during the early stages of the disease, making it difficult to know if the animal is infected. As the disease progresses, animals often show changes in behavior. For example, wild animals may act very docile and domestic animals may become aggressive. Rabid animals may stagger, drool or become paralyzed. Protect yourself and your family from rabies: stay away from wild animals and be sure pets are vaccinated against rabies every year. Remember, if the animal is not your own, leave it alone!
Here are other important steps to protect yourself and your pets from rabies:
Do not allow your pets to roam unattended.
Do not adopt or feed wild or stray animals.
Seal openings in your house so that wildlife cannot enter.
Report animal bites, animals that are acting strangely (including domestic animals), or altercations between wild and domestic animals to Fairfax County’s Animal Protection Police at 703-691-2131, TTY 711.
If bitten or scratched by an animal that might have rabies, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention right away. When vaccinations are provided in time, rabies treatment is 100 percent effective in preventing the disease. But if not treated, rabies is 100 percent fatal.
More information about rabies can be found at on the Health Department’s website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/rabies.
