The Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce is updating its logo and Website to reflect “lots of changes and new energy behind this historic chamber,” officials said.
“To create a brand and logo that is more reflective of today’s Chamber, we polled Chamber members, community leaders and board members to find out what the Chamber means to them and how they want the Chamber to support the vibrant Tysons community,” the business organization said.
For information, see the Website at www.tysonschamber.org.
