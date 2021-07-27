[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on July 27 was slated to allocate $250,000 in county Economic Opportunity Reserve (EOR) funds to help the Tysons Partnership with its branding initiatives and organizational development.
Established in 2012 to implement the county’s new comprehensive plan for Tysons and support redevelopment efforts in the urban center, the 501(c)(4) partnership includes employers, retailers, residential communities and landowners.
Supervisors on Dec. 3, 2019, approved up to $1 million in EOR funds to help the partnership develop and launch a multi-phase branding campaign for Tysons. The county awarded the funding as an equal match for moneys raised by the partnership. But because the pandemic disrupted the fund-raising campaign, the county’s contribution totaled $630,000.
Funds raised by the partnership and matched by the county were used to develop a new Tysons logo and brand guide, a Tysons Activation Guide and an updated Website, as well as conduct community outreach.
Supervisors on Dec. 1 last year directed staff to collaborate with partnership leaders regarding the organization’s the future. Board members also directed staff to evaluate a nomination for up to $1 million in EOR funds to aid the Tysons Partnership’s short-term initiatives supporting organizational development, stakeholder outreach and engagement via community events.
During the Jan. 12 meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Budget Policy Committee, Tysons Partnership officials outlined their request for $250,000 in EOR funding to continue the efforts begun in 2020.
Partnership leaders plan to allocate the funds about equally to:
• Implement a pilot project to make exterior improvements at a county-owned property at 8508 Leesburg Pike, which formerly was the Container Store. The partnership plans to manage the installation of a mural on three sides of the structure, which aims to make the site a vibrant destination for community gatherings and activities.
• Continue implementing pilot projects and promotional activities, including projects recommended in the Tysons Activation Guide, Tysons branding efforts and enhanced outreach to the Tysons community.
• Assist with organizational development and collaborated with the county on modifying the partnership’s underlying business and financial models to position the group for long-term financial health.
The county will allocate the EOR funding to the partnership upon receipt of invoices for eligible expenses. County staff also will collect information from the group regarding performance measures for funded pilot projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.