The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the Arlington County Fire Department on Aug. 10 at 9:10 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 6600 block of Osborn Street in McLean.
Arriving units found smoke showing from the two-story, single-family home and worked rapidly to locate and extinguish the fire. Rescue personnel transported two civilians to a hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no firefighter injuries reported. Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant discovered the fire before smoke alarms sounded and alerted the other occupant. The occupants evacuated the home and notified 911.
Fire investigators determined that the blaze was accidental in nature and started in the first-floor living room. The fire was caused by an unattended candle placed too close to the curtains, officials said. The residence had lost power due to passing thunderstorms and the occupants were using candles to provide lighting.
Five occupants were displaced because of the fire. They declined assistance offered by the Red Cross.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.
