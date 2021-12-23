[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and City of Fairfax Fire Department on Dec. 17 at 10:09 p.m. dispatched units to a reported townhouse fire in the 2700 block of Pembsly Drive in Oakton.
Arriving units found fire showing from the three-story townhouse and immediately requested a second alarm. Crews rapidly extinguished the fire and contained it to the bedroom. Rescue personnel transported one occupant to the hospital for evaluation.
No firefighters were injured.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant smelled smoke and, upon further investigation, discovered the fire in a bedroom. The three occupants evacuated the home and called 911.
There were no working smoke alarms in the house, fire officials said.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental, began in a bedroom and was caused by an unattended lit candle.
No occupants were displaced because of the fire, and they declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $18,750 worth of damage.
This was the second candle-related fire across Fairfax County in December. An unattended candle also caused a house fire in the 4000 block of Doveville Lane on Dec. 4.
