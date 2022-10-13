United Airlines will add one European capital and increase service to another from Washington Dulles International Airport in 2023, the airline announced Oct. 12.
Starting May 25, United plans to add daily nonstop service between Dulles and Berlin, using Boeing 767-400ER aircraft.
It will be the only nonstop option between Washington and the German capital. While service is pending government approval, tickets have been placed on sale.
On June 2, the airline plans to add a second daily flight between Dulles and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
