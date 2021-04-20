[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As part of efforts to reconnect American tourists with travel destinations overseas, United Airlines has announced plans to begin serving Athens from Washington Dulles International Airport.
Service, as now envisioned and pending government approval, would run from July 1 to Oct. 3, and would mark the first-ever nonstop service from the D.C. region to Greece, airline officials said.
Flights would utilize Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” aircraft and would be timed to connect with service to and from 95 U.S. cities at Dulles.
Greece is ramping up efforts to allow vaccinated international tourists into the country; United plans to launch service to Athens from Newark-Liberty Airport in June.
United also has a number of other international destinations starting or re-starting from Dulles in coming months, including flights to and from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.