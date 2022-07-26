The first nonstop airline service between the capitals of the U.S. and Germany is set to take off. But travelers will have to wait a while.
United Airlines has announced plans to inaugurate service between Washington Dulles Airport and Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport in May 2023. The daily service is expected to operate seasonally.
United initially had planned to start service this spring, but delayed its debut.
Using Boeing 767-400ER aircraft in a three-class, 240-seat configuration, United Flight 234 will depart Dulles at 5:45 p.m., arriving in Berlin at 8:20 a.m. The return Flight 235 will depart Berlin at 11:10 a.m., arriving at Dulles at 2:30 p.m.
(All times are local.)
United also provides service to Berlin from Newark-Liberty International Airport.
