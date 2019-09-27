Pathway Homes will host its 20th annual Help the Homeless 5K walk in support of housing services for adults with mental illness and related disorders on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Amphitheater, 10455 Armstrong St. in Fairfax.
The cost is $35 for adults, $20 for youth, $15 for canines. Younger participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes; dogs that are registered will receive a bandanna during the walk.
For information and to register, see the Website at https://pathwayhomes.akaraisin.com/ui/Walk2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.