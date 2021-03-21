[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Safe Community Coalition will host an online Webinar – “A Brighter 2021: Ending the School Year Strong” – on Tuesday, April 13 at noon.
The guest speaker will be Ana Homayoun, founder of Green Ivy Educational Consulting. She has worked with parents, students, educators and employers on motivation, engagement and wellness topics.
The event is free. For information and registration, see the Website at www.mcleanscc.org.
