Upgrade to water-pollution-control plant wins honors

A project to replace the chemical-disinfection system with an ultraviolet-light system at the Fairfax County government’s Noman M. Cole Jr. Pollution Control Plant in Lorton has earned an Envision Gold award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.
The international rating system looks at a variety of factors to evaluate large-scale capital projects.
The $72 million project is one of many upgrades to the plant, which treats more than 40 percent of the county’s wastewater.
Following a detailed evaluation of alternatives, ultraviolet disinfection was selected to replace the sodium-hypochlorite system, which county officials say was complicated to operate, labor-intensive to monitor and expensive to maintain.
“Modernizing the disinfection system positions the plant to comply with permits and state regulations for higher flows predicted over the 20-year service life of the facility,” county officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.