The annual Virginia Native American Festival, sponsored by the Fairfax County Park Authority, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverbend Park in Great Falls.
Storytelling, live demonstrations and hands-on activities will highlight the tribute to eight American Indian tribes from Virginia. There also will be performances by the Rappahannock dancers and drummers, as well as a marketplace of Native American crafts, pottery and jewelry.
Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the gate. For information and registration, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2ZIZPgj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.