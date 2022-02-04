The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking the public to give feedback on transportation studies assessing potential improvements for about a mile of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) in Tysons, and for about a half-mile of Route 236 (Little River Turnpike) in Annandale.
The Route 7 study is assessing potential congestion, safety and bicycle/pedestrian improvements from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to I-495 (Capital Beltway). The study aims to develop cost-effective preliminary-design options in coordination with the planned Envision Route 7 bus-rapid transit initiative.
The Route 236 study is assessing potential congestion, safety and bicycle/pedestrian improvements from Prosperity Avenue (Route 699) to Wakefield Chapel Road (Route 710).
VDOT officials encourage residents and travelers to learn more and share feedback online at VAProjectPipeline.org. The public can comment via online surveys through Feb. 16.
These studies are being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which aims to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
